Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 73,511 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC comprises about 25.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.56. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

