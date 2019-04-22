Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE UVE opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen Donaghy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 501,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,380. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

