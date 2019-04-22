Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.
NYSE UVE opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $50.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.
