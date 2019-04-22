United Therapeutics (UTHR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush set a $269.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.72). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,325. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.