United Technologies (UTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect United Technologies to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. United Technologies has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.70-8.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.70-8.00 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Technologies (UTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/united-technologies-utx-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.