Union Pacific Co. (UNP) EVP Sells $2,009,875.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UNP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.72. 4,924,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,942. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $179.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

