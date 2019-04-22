Unilever NV (UN) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

UN stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Unilever NV (UN) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/unilever-nv-un-stake-lessened-by-cambridge-trust-co.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.