Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Griffon Co. (GFF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Griffon worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,348,000 after buying an additional 539,643 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,123,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 8.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 174,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Griffon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE GFF opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $914.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.12. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $510.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.74 million. Griffon had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/two-sigma-advisers-lp-lowers-stake-in-griffon-co-gff.html.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.