Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 5,100 Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 275.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 2,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,113 shares of company stock worth $89,004. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

