Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 4,600 IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,861 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,390,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 90,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $431,644.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $85.23 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.31.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $311.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 4,600 IDACORP Inc (IDA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/two-sigma-advisers-lp-buys-shares-of-4600-idacorp-inc-ida.html.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.