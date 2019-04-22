Twist Bioscience Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 29th (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:TWST) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 29th. Twist Bioscience had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,090,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

