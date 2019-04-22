Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) & Phoenix New Media (FENG) Head to Head Survey

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twenty-First Century Fox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phoenix New Media $200.33 million 1.57 -$9.19 million ($0.13) -33.38

Twenty-First Century Fox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix New Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Twenty-First Century Fox and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twenty-First Century Fox 1 0 0 0 1.00 Phoenix New Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Phoenix New Media has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 108.53%. Given Phoenix New Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix New Media is more favorable than Twenty-First Century Fox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twenty-First Century Fox N/A N/A N/A Phoenix New Media -4.81% -2.39% -1.74%

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Twenty-First Century Fox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats in entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

