Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 114.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $505.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE:TUP opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $46.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In related news, Chairman E V. Goings bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,461.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron bought 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $99,843.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,224.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $295,068. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/tupperware-brands-tup-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.