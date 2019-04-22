Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.81 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $247.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

