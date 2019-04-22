Trueblue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Trueblue has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22-0.27 EPS.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.93 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TBI opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $994.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Trueblue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,509.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

