Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

TRI stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.62).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

