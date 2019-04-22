Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,261 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 10.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,401,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $290.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

