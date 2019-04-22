Travelers Companies (TRV) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,485,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

