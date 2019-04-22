TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 356.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TRXC opened at $2.07 on Monday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 88,871 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $288,830.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/transenterix-inc-trxc-holdings-increased-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

TransEnterix Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC).

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.