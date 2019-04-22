Traders Sell NextEra Energy (NEE) on Strength (NEE)

Investors sold shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on strength during trading on Monday. $59.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NextEra Energy had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $190.38

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,014,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,679,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 270,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

