Traders Buy Altaba (AABA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $99.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.17 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altaba had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Altaba traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $75.37

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altaba presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altaba in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,165,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altaba in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,636,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Altaba by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,003,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altaba by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 652,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altaba by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 593,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

