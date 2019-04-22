Tile Shop (TTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

TTS stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.04 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,400 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tile Shop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 313,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 313,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

