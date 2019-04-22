Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Receives $92.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NYSE THO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 907,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,537. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

