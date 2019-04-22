The Newest offer experts for Notre Dame Fix

4:40 p.m

Czech President Milos Zeman is supplying of leading Czech specialists to help reestablish Notre Dame cathedral, the expertise and assistance to France.

In a letter to his counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Zeman said Tuesday the Czech Republic isalso, such as France, a nation with many Gothic and historic temples and palaces. Zeman said that”the flame of Notre Dame influences all of us.”

Zeman provided teams of top recovery experts that work at Prague Castle, the historic seat of presidency, that includes St. Vitus Cathedral, a Gothic architectural masterpiece.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated his country is ready to ship France aid.

4:30 p.m.

Greece’s government has provided France assist in restoring fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral.

The culture ministry says if help is needed Greece is ready to present skilled technicians and experts from its restoration projects.

The ministry has extensive expertise with significant conservation and restoration works on Greece’s ancient and mediaeval monuments.

These include a decades-long plan on the Acropolis of Athens, whose 2,500-year-old marble temples and monumental buildings have been damaged over the centuries war, explosions and from fire.

A ministry announcement Tuesday expressed profound sorrow.

4:20 p.m.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is urging his countrymen and many others to contribute to the rebuilding of Notre Dame palace after a devastating fire.

Steinmeier said Tuesday that the footage of this milestone Paris building burning could”likely leave nobody in Europe untouched”

He called for”the taxpayers of this country and the whole of Europe to support the reconstruction of Notre Dame.”

Steinmeier added that the cathedral”is not just a wonderful building, it is a terrific European milestone, a milestone of European culture and an important document of European history.”

4:15 p.m

French firms Total and L’Oreal are pledging to every donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to support the reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral.

A couple of hours after billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault announced Tuesday they would give a total of 300 million euros, oil and gas giant Total stated it would contribute 100 million euros”to assist the reconstruction of this architectural jewel.”

Cosmetic manufacturer L’Oreal promised the same amount to reconstruct”a sign of French heritage and of our common history.”

Among other contributors, he was said by Bouygues construction group CEO Martin Bouygues along with his brother Olivier would donate 10 million euros.

3:55 p.m.

The French presidency says that a morning session will be followed by one in the day focusing on the federal campaign and the reconstruction work.

Tuesday macron is to talk with Pope Francis by phone.

The French leader has postponed a speech and a news conference aimed at responding to the yellow vest crisis for an extended period, to honor”a moment of great national emotion.” Macron was originally likely to announce measures that week addressing anti-government protesters’ issues.

3:45 p.m.

The French Bishops’ Conference states the bells of all cathedrals across the country will ring Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. local time (1850 GMT; 12:50 p.m. EST), the time once the fire started Monday at Notre Dame at Paris.

The Bishops’ Conference said Tuesday in an announcement this will show the solidarity of dioceses supporting Paris and the fire at Notre Dame”is a shock that affects far beyond just the Catholics of our nation.”

103 Catholic cathedrals are counted by france.

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture ministry says the”most valuable treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are spared following a catastrophic fire, including the crown of thorns Catholic Scots as well as the temptations of Saint Louis.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters that other works are being moved into the Louvre on Tuesday and Wednesday. There they will probably be dehumidified, protected and revived.

He explained beginning Friday that the greatest paintings of the cathedral would be removed. He said,”We assume they have never been damaged from the fire but there will be damage from the smoke.”

Monday’s fire dropped the spire and ruined the palace roof.

3:00 p.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk claims the message of encouragement to France after the Notre Dame cathedral fire should be that”it is not the end of the world” and the damage is going to be repaired.

Tusk told Polish reporters Tuesday at Strasbourg following a European Parliament debate on Brexit it had been the duty of all Europeans and Poles to provide France courage following this”striking” occasion.

Recalling his native Poland’s efforts to rebuild its towns, several low to rubble, following World War II, Tusk reported that his compatriots”have the right and the duty to say — You may be able, this is not the end of the world.”

2:50 p.m.

The director of UNESCO says specialist work must be carried out immediately to protect the staying structure of Notre Dame Cathedral .

Audrey Azoulay told The Associated Press that it is too early to state if the valued rose windows of Notre Dame are overused since art experts have not been able to study the site yet.

She explained”the first 24, 48 hours” are crucial to protecting the stone and wood structure from water damage and also assessing next steps. She warned that portions of this cathedral remain”extremely fragile,” notably hundreds of tons of scaffolding setup around the cathedral spire that collapsed.

She explained Notre Dame has”a specific location at the world’s collective creativity.” Notre Dame is part of a UNESCO heritage site that comprises the encompassing quais and islands, and UNESCO has offered its experience.

2:45 p.m.

The chaplain of all Paris fire brigade, jean-Marc Fournier, is being hailed as a hero after taking part.

Talking to reporters in the Palace, Paris’ district mayor Philippe Goujon stated the Fournier insisted on being allowed to go into the edifice and played a part in the relic’s rescue.

Fournier’s bravery had been noticed already following the Nov. 2015 Bataclan attack, when he tended to the wounded and prayed over the deceased.

According to an interview that he gave after that assault, Fournier was based in Germany and at the Sarthe area , prior to connecting the Paris fire brigade.

He also served at the Diocese of the French Armed Forces and was established for a time in Afghanistan.

___

In a view of condolences Francis said Tuesday the flame was devastating since it came the days that during Holy Week leading up to Easter during which Christians commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historic building. But I am conscious that it has affected a emblem to most people within the diversity of their own convictions and the heart of Parisians. Because Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, a place of gathering for great events, a witness of their prayer and faith of Catholics in the core of the city”

Francis commended the courage of the firefighters and invoked his blessings.

2:10 p.m.

The primary architect of Cologne cathedral says it might take years to repair the damage caused to the Notre Dame cathedral by a large fire.

Peter Fuessenich, that manages all building work for its Gothic cathedral in the Italian town, informed broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will surely take decades, possibly even decades, before the last damage caused by this terrible fire will probably be entirely repaired.”

Cologne cathedral was heavily damaged during World War II and operate to fix it is still ongoing.

Fuessenich known as the fire from Paris”a tragedy having an European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals throughout the continent were motivated by buildings in France. He said that”if the last stone was set in Notre-Dame, the first one was put in Cologne, and in this respect it affects us all very much”

According Fuessenich, Cologne cathedral’s’ roof has been replaced with a iron framework during the 19th century, meaning a fire there could be devastating.

1:50 p.m.

A representative of one of the five companies which had been hired to perform on renovations on the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof says”we want more than anybody for light to be shed on the source of this drama.”

Julien le Bras’ firm has 12 employees involved with the refurbishment, although none have been on site.

Le Bras insisted that”all the security measures were respected,” and”employees are engaging in the investigation with no hesitation.”

Officials have suggested the fire might have been linked to the renovation work.

While the site is being secured paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the research is in its early phases and is focusing on hearings.

12:45 p.m.

The British monarch says she was”deeply saddened” to see that the palace ablaze, and expressed”sincere respect to the emergency services who have risked their own lives to try to save this major national monument”

In simplifying the building, religious leaders and politicians also have sent messages of goodwill and offers of help.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, mind of the Church of England, tweeted a picture of this fire-damaged palace using a passage from the Bible:”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it'”

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture ministry has offered words of hope for France after the devastating fire in Notre Dame, stating the palace is a”living creature” which was reborn before and certainly will continue to be the”beating heart” of all France.

A press conference started using a reflection. He also noted that it had been a place of encounter for both believers and nonbelievers attracted to its beauty and sometimes, such as the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, were converted into the Catholic religion as a outcome.

The office of ravasi, whose, said he had been moved by the scenes of tourists and faithful alike yelling as Notre Dame went up in flames.

He suggested that the Vatican its artwork experts in the Vatican Museums, would play a possible role in the rebuilding granted their experience.

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says there’s no signs of arson in the Notre Dame flame also they’re working on the premise that the blaze has been an crash.

Remy Heitz states that the investigation will likely be”long and complicated.”

Following the blaze was put out speaking Tuesday, he said 50 investigators are currently operating on the probe. He says they will be interviewing workers from five firms that was hired to work on renovations on the cathedral’s roof, which was being fixed prior to the fire where the flames first broke out, and that is.

11:55 a.m.

An aide states that Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has provided assistance and Polish specialists for the job of rebuilding fire Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral which was ruined by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said Tuesday that Duda has composed to French President Emmanuel Macron to express Poland’s despair and solidarity in reduction of cultural and heritage identity.

He explained that in a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda provided Poland’s expertise and world-class experts from the reconstruction of historic buildings. Other places and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He said that a chapel in the palace has been influenced by the fire but wasn’t damaged.

A precious copy of Poland’s most admired icon in addition to relicts of all Polish-born pope St. John Paul II are rescued.

11:55 a.m.

Heiko Maas wrote Twitter which French President Emmanuel Macron has known for help from outside France and”Germany stands ready to do that in close friendship.”

Maas added that”we are united in regret. Notre Dame is part of the cultural heritage of mankind and a logo for Europe.”

11:40 a.m.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s seat of learning, wrote on Facebook:”Our hearts are with all our brothers in France.”

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ mayor says the organ, among the planet’s most famous and biggest of Notre Dame, remains intact following a fire in Paris’ key cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire advised Tuesday that a plan to protect Notre Dame’s treasures was successfully and quickly triggered.

The organ that is remarkable dates into the 1730s and has been constructed by Francois Thierry. It’s an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also clarified”huge relief” in the salvaging of bits such as the supposed Crown of Christ.

10:20 a.m.

The head of Egypt’s Copts,” Pope Tawadroz II, said in a declaration that the fire was a”big loss for entire humanity” and affected”one of the main monuments on the planet.”

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the Parisian population”under the shock of this terrible fire” which ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said on Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is close to France” which he is offering prayers”for those who are trying to cope with this dramatic situation”

Even the Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” at the fire that caused considerable damage to a palace which is”a symbol of Christianity from France and in the world”

10 a.m.

With just two of France’s richest families together pledging 300 million euros funding for the renovation of Notre Dame is piling up in a pace.

His billionaire daddy Francois Pinault and businessman Francois-Henri Pinault said they were giving 100 million euros in their company, Artemis, to aid fund repairs to the cathedral Monday night ravaged by fire.

An announcement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This catastrophe affects all of French people” and”everybody wishes to restore life as soon as possible for this gem of our heritage.”

That contribution was subsequently trumped by tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods.

LVMH known as the palace a”symbol of France, its tradition and its own unity.”

9:50 a.m.

European Union chief Donald Tusk is calling the bloc’s member nations to assist France reconstruct the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral saying the site in Paris is a sign of what contrasts Europe together.

Tusk said:”At stake here is something more than just material help. The trimming of the Notre Dame cathedral has again made us aware that we’re bound with something more significant and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani invited EU lawmakers to contribute the salary of their day.

9:45 a.m.

A spokesman for Paris firefighters states that”the entire flame is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Gabriel Plus said Tuesday morning that crisis services are now”analyzing the motion of those structures and extinguishing smoldering residues.”

Plus said that today the fire is out”this phase is to get the pros” to plan how to consolidate the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) to the renovation of Notre Dame, after a documented 100 million-euro contribution from a different French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH said the luxury goods set and the Arnault family could make the donation into a rebuilding fund Monday evening to the palace, which had been consumed by flames.

French media reported the Pinault family’s sooner 100 donation.

8:45 a.m.

A French heritage expert says France has trees large enough to replace ancient beams that burnt in the Notre Dame fire.

Vice president of preservation team Fondation du Patrimoine, bertrand de Feydeau, told France Info radio was constructed with beams from woods.

Speaking Tuesdayhe said the cathedral’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it had been before the fire since”we do not, in the moment, have trees onto our territory of their size which were cut in the 13th century.”

He said the restoration work is going to have to use new technologies to reconstruct the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Experts are currently analyzing the blackened shell of Paris’ Notre Dame Studio to set next actions to save that which remains after a fire destroyed much of the building that is nearly 900-year-old.

Together with the fire which broke out Monday and quickly absorbed the cathedral under management, attention is turning to ensuring the building’s integrity.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other specialists would meet at the cathedral early Tuesday”to decide whether the arrangement is stable and if the firefighters can proceed inside to continue their work.”

Officials consider the fire an crash, that information has done nothing to calm the federal mourning, although possibly as a result of restoration work happening at the treasure that is worldwide.