The Newest billionaires Behave for Notre Dame

With just two of France’s richest families together rapidly pledging 300 million euros funding for the reconstruction of Notre Dame is piling up in a pace.

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire dad Francois Pinault said that they were immediately committing 100 million euros from their company, Artemis, to help finance repairs to the palace Monday night, devastated by fire.

An announcement from Francois-Henri Pinault explained:”This tragedy impacts all of French people” and”everybody would like to revive life as promptly as possible for this jewel of our legacy.”

That donation was subsequently trumped by tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, that pledged 200 million euros.

9:50 a.m.

European Union chief Donald Tusk is currently calling the bloc’s member nations to assist France reconstruct the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral is a symbol of what contrasts Europe together.

Tusk, who seats summits of EU national leaders, told lawmakers Tuesday that the blaze reminds Europeans of”just how much we could lose.”

Tusk stated:”At stake here’s something more than just material help. The burning of the Notre Dame cathedral has again made us aware that we’re bound by something more significant and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani encouraged EU lawmakers to contribute the salary of their day.

9:45 a.m.

A spokesman for Paris firefighters says that”the whole fire is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Plus said that today that the fire is outside”this phase is for the experts” to plan the way to consolidate the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

A statement Tuesday from LVMH stated also the Arnault family along with the luxury goods set would make the contribution into a rebuilding fund to the palace, which was swallowed by flames.

LVMH known as the palace a”symbol of France, its legacy and its motto.”

Press reported the Pinault family’s sooner 100 million-euro donation.

8:45 a.m.

A French heritage expert says France has trees large enough to replace ancient wooden beams that burned in the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio the wooden roof which went up in flames was built with beams more than 800 years back from woods.

Speaking Tuesdayhe stated the Ocean’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it had been before the fire as”we do not, in the moment, have trees on our land of their size that were cut from the 13th century”

He said the restoration work is going to need to use new technologies to reconstruct the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Pros are currently assessing the shell of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral to set next actions to save what remains after a fire destroyed much of the building.

With the fire which broke out Monday and immediately absorbed the cathedral now attention is turning to ensuring the structural integrity of the building that is remaining.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other specialists would meet in the cathedral ancient Tuesday”to learn whether the arrangement is secure and if the firefighters can proceed indoors to keep their job.”

Officials think about the fire an collision, that news has nothing to calm the national mourning, although possibly as a consequence of restoration work occurring in the worldwide treasure.