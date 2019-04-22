The Latest: Victor Hugo’s novel tops seller lists

The Latest about the fire that swept through Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, the English translation of the 1831 book is also number one in revenue in the category of historic fiction.

Campaigning for its preservation of this palace, Hugo explained it crumbling and marked with”hundreds of defacements and mutilations,” leading to alert the public regarding the issue.

5:45 p.m.

Following the flame reveals tiles and columns have been spared by the tragedy, video shot inside Notre Dame cathedral.

Images broadcast Tuesday from French news channel BFM TV also show several parts of wooden furniture, including chairs and chairs, apparently undamaged, but there is a deep hole at the nave’s roof, with a pile of burnt debris lying beneath.

Monday evening, the fire which broke out caused major damages to much of the building.

5:35 p.m.

British Prime Minster Theresa May says the bells in London’s landmark Westminster Abbey will be rung Tuesday afternoon to mark 24 hours because the fire broke out in Notre Dame cathedral.

Bells at churches and cathedrals will also be rung Thursday in a demonstration of concern for both France’s reduction.

The ministry offered British aid with the rebuilding of Notre Dame, calling it”one of the most gorgeous buildings in the world.”

She says that the Westminster Abbey bells will sound at 5:43 local time (1643 GMT; 12:43 p.m. EST) Tuesday afternoon.

5:25 p.m.

Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic has given compassion and help to reconstruct the Notre Dame cathedral after the catastrophic fire, but tabloids beneath his command called the tragedy”God’s punishment”

Most in Serbia are angry at France for allegedly demonstrating a flag of Kosovo out Notre Dame to get World War I centennial commemorations this past calendar year, and for taking part in the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia.

Headlines late Monday on the websites of pro-government tabloids Alo and also Informer stated”God’s Punishment has caught up with them.” The posts were later removed after triggering outrage on networks.

Serbia doesn’t comprehend the 2008 declaration of autonomy of its province.

We stand by our French friends and ready to help reconstruct that symbol of French and world civilization.”

France and serbia have a long history of friendship. France played a significant role in assisting their state is formed by Serbs following World War I. from the Balkans

5:05 p.m.

French interior ministry Christophe Castaner says there are still.

Castaner told reporters Tuesday following a short visit to the cathedral it is”under permanent surveillance as it can still cling.”

He also added that state employees will need to wait for 48 hours before being able to safely go into the palace and take care of the art works that are nonetheless there. Some were too large to be moved.

5:00 p.m.

All bridges surrounding Notre Dame cathedral in Paris are blocked by authorities — but that has not deterred tourists and Parisians from clustering as they can to the monument.

Sidewalks on both sides of the Seine River were packed with both tourists, curious spectators and French bemoaning the tragedy. Notre Dame sits on an island in the center, the Ile de la Cite.

The river that is was in movement. Tuesday, A barge loaded with gravel slid past the cathedral.

Annie Guy, a retired school principal in the Toulouse region, said she is”truly pained.”

Guy stated:”It’s the beauty of a monument and our history.” She remembered that French schoolchildren learn the island home Notre Dame was the birthplace of France.

4:40 p.m

Czech President Milos Zeman is offering France the expertise and assistance of leading Czech specialists to help restore Notre Dame cathedral.

In a letter to his French counterpart Zeman said Tuesday that the Czech Republic isalso like France, a nation with many Gothic and medieval temples and palaces. Zeman said that”the fire of Notre Dame impacts all of us.”

Zeman offered teams of top recovery specialists that operate at Prague Castle, the historical seat of Czech presidency, that comprises St. Vitus Cathedral, a Gothic architectural masterpiece.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his country is prepared to send France aid.

4:30 p.m.

France assistance has been offered by greece’s government in preventing fire harm to Notre Dame cathedral.

The culture ministry says Greece is willing to offer academic specialists and skilled technicians out of its own restoration jobs if assistance is necessary.

The ministry has extensive expertise with conservation and restoration works on Greece’s ancient and mediaeval monuments.

These include a decades-long program about the Acropolis of Athens, whose 2,500-year-old marble temples and other monumental buildings have been seriously damaged over the centuries by fire, explosions and warfare.

A ministry announcement Tuesday expressed profound sorrow.

4:20 p.m.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is urging others and his countrymen in Europe to add to the rebuilding of Notre Dame palace after a fire.

Steinmeier said Tuesday that the footage of the landmark Paris building burning will”probably leave no one in Europe untouched”

Steinmeier added the palace”is not just a wonderful building, it is a terrific European landmark, a milestone of European civilization and an important record of European history.”

4:15 p.m

French companies Total and L’Oreal are pledging to every donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to encourage the reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral.

A few hours later billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault announced Tuesday they would give a total of 300 million euros, oil and gas giant Total stated it would lead 100 million euros”that will assist the reconstruction of this architectural jewel.”

Cosmetic manufacturer L’Oreal promised exactly the same amount to reconstruct”a symbol of French heritage as well as our history.”

Among other contributors, Bouygues construction group CEO Martin Bouygues stated he and his brother Olivier would contribute 10 million euros.

3:55 p.m.

The French presidency says that a morning session will be followed by one from the day focusing on the national campaign along with the renovation job.

After Tuesday macron is to speak with Pope Francis by phone.

The French boss has postponed a language and a news conference aimed at responding to this yellow vest crisis for an indefinite period, to respect”a moment of federal emotion.” Macron was planning to announce measures that week addressing anti-government protesters’ issues.

3:45 p.m.

The French Bishops’ Conference says that the bells of all cathedrals across the country will ring Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. local time (1850 GMT; 12:50 p.m. EST), the time when the fire began Monday in Notre Dame in Paris.

The Bishops’ Conference said Tuesday in an announcement that this will reveal that the solidarity of all dioceses toward Paris and that the fire at Notre Dame”is really a shock which affects far beyond only the Catholics of our nation.”

France counts 103 cathedrals.

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture ministry says the”most valuable treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are spared following a catastrophic fire, for example, crown of thorns Catholic relic and also the tunic of Saint Louis.

There they revived, shielded and will probably be dehumidified.

He explained that the cathedral’s best paintings will be eliminated starting Friday. He explained,”We presume they have not been damaged from the fire but there will eventually be damage from the smoke.”

Monday’s fire destroyed the cathedral roof and collapsed the spire.

3:00 p.m.

European Union chief Donald Tusk says the message of encouragement to France following the Notre Dame cathedral fire ought to be that”it’s not the end of the world” and the damage is going to be fixed.

Tusk told Polish terrorists Tuesday at Strasbourg following a European Parliament debate on Brexit that it was the duty of all Europeans and Poles to give France courage after this”striking” event.

Recalling his native Poland’s efforts to rebuild its cities, several low to rubble, after World War II, Tusk stated that his compatriots”have the right and the obligation to say — You may manage, this isn’t the end of the world.”

2:50 p.m.

The manager of UNESCO says specialist work has to be completed immediately to protect Notre Dame Cathedral’s staying structure following a catastrophic fire.

She stated”the first 24, 48 hours” are critical to protecting the stone and wood construction from water damage and also assessing following steps. She cautioned that parts of this palace remain”extremely fragile,” especially countless tons of scaffolding installed round the cathedral spire that collapsed.

She said Notre Dame has”a particular location in the world’s collective imagination.” Notre Dame is part of a UNESCO heritage site which comprises the neighboring quais and islands, and UNESCO has provided its experience to help rebuild.

2:45 p.m.

The chaplain of all Paris fire brigade, jean-Marc Fournier, has been hailed as a hero after taking part.

Fournier’s bravery had been noticed already after the Nov. 2015 Bataclan attack, when he tended to the injured and prayed on the dead.

Based on an interview that he gave after that assault, Fournier was based in the Sarthe region that was western and at Germany , before joining the Paris fire brigade.

He also served from the Diocese of the Armed Forces and was established for a time in Afghanistan.

2:30 p.m.

At a heartfelt view of condolences sent to Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit,” Francis said Tuesday the flame was particularly devastating given that it came through Holy Weekthat the somber days leading up to Easter through which Christians commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historic building. But I am aware that it has influenced a nationwide emblem to many people within the diversity of the own convictions and the center of Parisians. Since Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, instead of gathering for good events, a witness of the prayer and faith of Catholics at the heart of the city.”

Francis praised the courage of the firefighters and invoked his blessings around the nation.

2:10 p.m.

The chief builder of Cologne cathedral states it might take decades to fix the harm caused to the Notre Dame cathedral by a fire.

Peter Fuessenich, who manages all construction work for the Gothic cathedral from the German city, informed broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will surely take years, perhaps even years, until the last damage due to this terrible fire will probably be totally repaired.”

Cologne cathedral has been heavily damaged during World War II and work to fix it’s still ongoing more than 70 years later.

Fuessenich known as the flame from Paris”a tragedy having a European dimension” as numerous churches and cathedrals throughout the continent were inspired from buildings in France. He explained that”if the last stone was put in Notre-Dame, the first one was set here in Cologne, and in this regard it affects us very much.”

In accordance with Fuessenich, the timbered roof of Cologne cathedral’s has been replaced with a iron frame throughout the 19th century, meaning that the fire there would be devastating.

1:50 p.m.

A representative of one of the five companies which had been hired to perform on renovations on the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof states”we want more than anyone for light to be shed about the origin of the play.”

Julien le Bras’ firm has 12 employees involved with the refurbishment, though none were on site in the time of the fire.

Le Bras insisted that”most of the security measures were respected,” and”workers are participating in the investigation with no hesitation.”

Officials have suggested the fire could have been linked to the renovation job.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz can be focusing on hearings while the site has been procured and said the investigation is in its early stages.

12:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of sympathy following a fire for French President Emmanuel Macron.

The British monarch states she was”deeply saddened” to find that the cathedral ablaze, also expressed”sincere admiration to the emergency agencies who’ve risked their own lives to attempt to save this major national monument.”

Politicians and religious leaders also have sent messages of assistance in rebuilding the medieval construction.

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture minister has offered words of hope into France following the devastating fire at Notre Dame, stating the palace is a”living creature” which was reborn before and will continue to be the”beating heart” of France.

A Vatican press conference was started by cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi on the palace with a reflection. He noted it had been a place of encounter for both nonbelievers and believers drawn to its attractiveness and sometimes, like the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, were converted to the Catholic religion as a result.

Ravasi, whose office manages the patrimony of the Catholic Church globally, said he had been moved by the scenes of faithful and tourists alike weeping as Notre Dame went up in flames.

He suggested that the Vatican its art experts in the Vatican Museums, could play with a role in the rebuilding.

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says there is no evidence of arson in the Notre Dame fire also that they’re working on the assumption that the blaze had been an collision.

Remy Heitz says the investigation will soon probably be”long and complex.”

Following the blaze was set out, Talking Tuesday, he explained the probe is being worked on by 50 investigators. He says they’ll be interviewing workers from five companies that had been hired to focus on renovations to the cathedral’s roof, which was being fixed prior to the flame where the flames broke out, and which is.

11:55 a.m.

An aide claims that Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has offered aid and Polish pros for the task of rebuilding fire Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that was ruined by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski stated Tuesday that Duda has composed to French President Emmanuel Macron to express the despair and solidarity of Poland at thet reduction of heritage and cultural identity.

He said that in a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda provided Poland’s expertise and world-class experts from the reconstruction of historic buildings. Other areas and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He said that the fire influenced a chapel at the cathedral however was not damaged.

A valuable replica of Poland’s most prestigious icon in addition to relicts of all Polish-born pope St. John Paul II are rescued.

11:55 a.m.

Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron has called for help from external France and”Germany stands willing to do that in close friendship”

Maas added that”we are united in regret. Notre Dame is a part of their cultural heritage of mankind and a symbol for Europe.”

___

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ deputy mayor says the organ, among the planet’s most famous and largest of Notre Dame, remains intact after a fire at Paris’ cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire advised BFMTV Tuesday that a plan to safeguard the paintings of Notre Dame was quickly and successfully activated.

The organ that is impressive dates to the 1730s and has been assembled by Francois Thierry. It’s an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also explained”huge relief” in the salvaging of pieces such as the purported Crown of Christ.

10:20 a.m.

Egypt’s Coptic Church has expressed”deep sadness” over the massive blaze that burned parts of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The head of Egypt’s Copts, Pope Tawadroz II, said in a statement that the flame was a”massive loss for whole humanity” and influenced”one of the most important monuments on the planet.”

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the population”beneath the shock of the dreadful fire” that ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said on Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is close to France” which he’s supplying prayers”for all those who are attempting to deal with this scenario .”

10 a.m.

Funding for the renovation of Notre Dame is piling up in a spectacular pace.

His billionaire dad Francois Pinault and businessman Francois-Henri Pinault stated they instantly gave 100 million euros Artemis, from their company, to help finance repairs to the palace devastated by fire Monday night.

A statement from Francois-Henri Pinault explained:”This catastrophe impacts all French people” and”everyone would like to revive life as swiftly as possible to this gem of our legacy.”

That contribution was trumped by tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods.

LVMH known as the palace a”symbol of France, its tradition and its unity.”

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is calling on the bloc’s member nations to assist France rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral saying the website at Paris is a symbol of what contrasts Europe.

Tusk, who seats summits of EU national leaders, also told lawmakers Tuesday that the blaze reminds Europeans of”how far we could lose.”

Tusk said:”At stake here is something more than just material help. The trimming of the Notre Dame cathedral has made us conscious that we are bound by something more important and more profound than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani invited EU lawmakers to contribute their day’s salary.

9:45 a.m.

Even a spokesman for Paris firefighters says that”the whole flame is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Plus stated that now that the fire is outside”this stage is to get the experts” to plan the way to combine the edifice.

9:10 a.m.

French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) to its reconstruction of Notre Dame, following a documented 100 million-euro contribution from another French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH stated also the Arnault household along with the luxury goods set would make the contribution to the palace, which had been consumed by flames to a rebuilding fund.

The sooner 100 million-euro donation of the Pinault family was widely reported by French press.

8:45 a.m.

A cultural heritage specialist says France has trees big enough to replace historical beams that burned in the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation team Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio was constructed with beams more than 800 decades back from forests.

Talking Tuesday, he stated the Ocean’s roof can’t be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire as”we do not, at the moment, have trees onto our territory of the size that were cut at the 13th century”

He said the restoration work is going to need to use new technology to reconstruct the roof.

8:40 a.m.

Pros are analyzing the blackened shell of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral to set following measures to rescue what remains after a fire destroyed a lot of the building that is nearly 900-year-old.

With the fire that broke out Monday night and immediately consumed the cathedral under management, attention is turning to ensuring the building’s integrity.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez declared that architects and other specialists would meet in the cathedral ancient Tuesday”to decide whether the arrangement is stable and if the firefighters can go inside to continue their work.”

Officials consider the fire an crash, maybe as a consequence of restoration work occurring in the architectural treasure that is global, but that news is doing nothing to still the mourning.