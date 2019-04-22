The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.15 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $913,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

