The 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

IBook graphs for week ending April 14, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Title, ISBN, Publisher:

IBooks US Bestseller List – centric Books

1.

2. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

3. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539650 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. After We Collided by Anna Todd – 9781476792552 – (Gallery Books)

5. Life Will Be the Death of Me from Chelsea Handler – 9780525511786 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Developed by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Run Away by Harlan Coben – 9781538748480 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Crazy for Your Love by Lexi Ryan – 9781940832104 – (Ever After, LLC)

9. We Fell by Anna Todd – 9781476792569 – (Gallery Books)

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

