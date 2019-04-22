TEX (TXH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.25

Tex Holdings plc (LON:TXH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 48865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels in Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels.

