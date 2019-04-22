Ternium SA (TX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 633.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ternium by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TX opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ternium SA has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. Ternium had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

