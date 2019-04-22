Teck Resources (TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at CSFB

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.50 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.04.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$33.24 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

