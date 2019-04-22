Technical Communications (TCCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
TCCO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.42. Technical Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
Technical Communications Company Profile
