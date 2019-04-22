Technical Communications (TCCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TCCO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.42. Technical Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

