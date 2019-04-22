TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Raised by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,053. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

