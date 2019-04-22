Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

TGE stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.96. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 85,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,809.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $487,983,160.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 908,106 shares of company stock worth $21,844,200 and sold 46,405,689 shares worth $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

