Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.55% of Superior Group of Companies worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 61,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 26,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.22. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/superior-group-of-companies-inc-sgc-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.