SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lowered its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 163,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,792. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

