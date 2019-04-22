Suncor Energy (SU) Receives Average Rating from Mizuho

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of SU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.65. 75,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

