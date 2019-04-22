Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 257,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.84 per share, with a total value of $30,305,973.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,743.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,363. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $121.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 371 communities comprising over 128,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

