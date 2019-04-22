Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $69.67 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-trims-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.