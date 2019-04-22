Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYK opened at $180.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,455 shares of company stock worth $24,723,292. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

