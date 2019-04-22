Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Hilton Hotels worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $87.23 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

