Strs Ohio Has $20.31 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $20,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.83 on Monday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

