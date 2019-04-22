Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 94,685 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $198.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

