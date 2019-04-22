Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $95.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/strs-ohio-boosts-stake-in-phillips-66-psx.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.