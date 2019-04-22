Stronghold USD (USDS) One Day Volume Hits $319,229.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Stronghold USD has a total market capitalization of $381,573.00 and approximately $319,229.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00017987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00458657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.01087887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00202827 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

