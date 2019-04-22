Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1227076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stornoway Diamond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Stornoway Diamond Co. will post -0.0500000031250002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

