Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 70.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,762 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,624,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,229 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.15. 3,447,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,967. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

