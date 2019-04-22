Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,271.9% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 252,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $221.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,587,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

