Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $786.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.42. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $100,017.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,475.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $108,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 971 shares of company stock worth $33,541 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 293,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

