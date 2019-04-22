Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

ECC stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

