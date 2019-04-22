Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,509 Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after acquiring an additional 122,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 221,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HABT stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 million, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on HABT. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

